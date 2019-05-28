Band trailer, lunchroom windows vandalized at East Limestone High

A couple of vandals are on the loose in Limestone County, and their most recent crime affects at least 400 high school students.

According to officials, someone spray-painted vulgar language and graphic images on the lunch room windows at East Limestone High School, as well as the band’s equipment trailer. It all happened over the weekend.

WAAY 31 spoke with some band students and learned what they have to say about the crime.

“It’s more than just a trailer," Sara Valenzuela said. "We’re the 'Pride of East Limestone,' and so the fact that someone would do that is just upsetting.”

Sara Valenzuela is a drum major for the East Limestone band, and she said it hurt her feelings when she heard someone vandalized the band’s equipment trailer.

“It carries the instruments—what we use to share our gift with people," she said.

And Sara isn't the only band member upset by the news.

“I guess some people just don’t respect the way the band works? I don’t know," Zander Dowdy said.

While crews cleaned up the graffiti on the lunch room windows, it’s up to the band to clean the trailer. The band director told WAAY 31 it will cost them about $1,000 to have the graffiti removed.

But some of the band members and their parents have already decided to raise money and even volunteered to help remove it.

“Whenever something bad happens, there’s always a band kid there to help," Zander Dowdy said. "It’s all like family. Everyone is there for each other.”

This isn’t the first time the band’s trailer has been the subject of a crime. Two years ago, it was stolen.

So, to see it targeted again has some parents concerned; but they told WAAY 31 they're confident whoever is responsible for the graffiti won’t get away with it.

“These days, you can’t do anything anywhere without it being picked up on video cameras, so I don’t know why you would even think of doing anything like this," Chris Dowdy said.

Whether or not those responsible are caught, Sara Valenzuela says the band will march on.

“‘Stronger together.’ We always say that. It’s our motto," she said. "Even when the trailer got stolen that first time, we stayed stronger together and we found it that same day. So, we’ll just stick together and we’re not going to let it bother us.”

The band director told WAAY 31 that surveillance footage picked up some activity and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.

The superintendent says they plan to prosecute.