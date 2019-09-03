FREEPORT, Bahamas (AP) - The prime minister of the Bahamas says the death toll from Hurricane Dorian has risen to seven and that more deaths are expected.
Hubert Minnis says the deaths involved two people who were injured earlier and taken to New Providence Island. He spoke late Tuesday at a news conference.
Minnis said he flew over the Abaco Islands and expects to do the same in Grand Bahama as soon as the weather clears.
In Abaco, he saw groups of people waving yellow sheets and shirts. He said 60 percent of homes were damaged in Marsh Harbor and that at least one community was completely destroyed.
Related Content
- Bahamas prime minister says death toll rises to 7 from Hurricane Dorian
- 'Pure Hell': Now Cat 5 Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Bahamas
- Bahamas' tourism could be devastated for a long time after Hurricane Dorian
- Warm Labor Day, Dorian stalls over the Bahamas
- Hurricane Maria Official Death Toll Raised to Nearly 3,000
- Hurricane Dorian wipes out houses in the Bahamas, killing a boy as it heads toward the US
- Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to more than 345
- Death toll rises to 39 in Italy bridge collapse
- Mount Everest death toll rises to 11 amid overcrowding concerns
- Hurricane Dorian still extremely powerful, slows slightly
Scroll for more content...