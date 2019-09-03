Clear
Bahamas prime minister says death toll rises to 7 from Hurricane Dorian

Satellite photo showing parts of the Bahamas underwater following Hurricane Dorian. Credit: Iceye

The prime minister of the Bahamas says the death toll from Hurricane Dorian has risen to seven and that more deaths are expected.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 8:31 PM
Posted By: AP

Hubert Minnis says the deaths involved two people who were injured earlier and taken to New Providence Island. He spoke late Tuesday at a news conference.

Minnis said he flew over the Abaco Islands and expects to do the same in Grand Bahama as soon as the weather clears.

In Abaco, he saw groups of people waving yellow sheets and shirts. He said 60 percent of homes were damaged in Marsh Harbor and that at least one community was completely destroyed.

