Bad car tag leads to drugs, gun bust in Lacey’s Spring

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on multiple charges Friday after initially pulling over their vehicle for displaying an improper tag.

Richard Lee Tompkins, 38, of New Hope and Alexandria Shea Cherry, 23, of Huntsville were pulled over by deputies in Lacey’s Spring, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman. The Morgan County Drug Taskforce was called to the scene.

Swafford said a search of the vehicle revealed:

· 3oz of “ICE” Methamphetamine

· A loaded Handgun

· A box of ammunition

· Marijuana

· Suboxone

· Glass smoking pipe

· Digital scales w/ numerous plastic baggies

Swafford said Tompkins had more than $1,000 in cash, and Cherry had methamphetamine and a homemade smoking device.

Tompkins was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cherry was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Swafford said both were taken to Morgan County Jail with bonds of $1,300. He said more charges are pending.