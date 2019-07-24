Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is coming to Huntsville in September at 2317 Memorial Pkwy. S.W.
The Denver, Colorado-based burger joint just broke ground in Huntsville, and it is looking hire up to 100 employees. It will be the chain's first location in Alabama.
The restaurant says interested candidates can visit the hiring center located in Times Plaza. For more information about the restaurant, click HERE.
Related Content
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar coming to Huntsville, looking to hire 100 employees
- Rocket City Burger Battle coming to Huntsville
- Kroger closing Drake Ave store in Huntsville; 100 employees impacted
- 6-year-old girl reunited with lost military daddy doll that
- Humphrey’s Bar and Grill in downtown Huntsville hiring staff for reopening after fire
- Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant opening Huntsville location, hiring 145 employees
- Woodbridge hiring 25 in Huntsville area
- New Huntsville diner brings over 100 jobs
- The good and bad to increasing home values in Huntsville
- Beyond Meat introduces new, meatier burger patty
Scroll for more content...