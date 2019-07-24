Clear
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar coming to Huntsville, looking to hire 100 employees

Photo from @BadDaddysBurgerBar on Facebook

It will be the chain's first location in Alabama.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 10:01 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is coming to Huntsville in September at 2317 Memorial Pkwy. S.W.

The Denver, Colorado-based burger joint just broke ground in Huntsville, and it is looking hire up to 100 employees. It will be the chain's first location in Alabama. 

The restaurant says interested candidates can visit the hiring center located in Times Plaza. For more information about the restaurant, click HERE.

