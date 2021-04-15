Back to sunshine Thursday but unseasonably cool through the weekend

The main cold front swept through North Alabama Thursday morning. Other than a stray sprinkle to light shower, North Alabama stayed dry with the frontal passage. The most noticeable impact this morning was the rapid clearing of the skies. We're back to full sunshine late morning into Thursday afternoon.

Though we're sunny this afternoon, highs in the mid-60s and a north wind gusting up to 25 mph won't help things, either. If you're a fan of the warmth, highs unfortunately only reach the mid-60s today through Sunday. Lows drop to the lower 40s early Friday morning.

Although a few showers are possible Friday night into Saturday morning, our extended forecast is pretty quiet. In total, we're expecting less than a quarter of an inch of rain through the middle of next week. Temperatures stay below average, too. For reference, the average high this time of year is 73...the warmest day right now looks to be next Tuesday with a high barely cracking the 70° mark. Nights stay cool - lows are consistently in the 40s for at least the next week.