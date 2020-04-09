Clear
Back to sunny skies Thursday but much cooler

North Alabama clears back out after Thursday's early morning severe weather. We're dry the next few days but the afternoons will be much cooler.

Severe weather moved through North Alabama yesterday evening but the main severe event was after midnight early this morning.  We had several reports of 1"- 2" size hail.  Keep in mind golf balls are around 1.75" in diameter so this hail was large enough for damage to property and plants.  

Cooler and drier air will continue to move into North Alabama the rest of Thursday.  This afternoon will be sunny with low humidity but highs only in the upper 60s.  Northwest winds will gust to 25 mph through the early afternoon so it will feel much cooler than the last few days.

We get a break from the active weather until the second half of this upcoming weekend. Rain rolls in by Sunday, when we can pick up one to two inches. The big concern for Easter Sunday is a severe weather outbreak in the Southeast.  Currently central and southern Alabama are highlighted for the greatest severe threat Sunday but the area for scattered severe storms does end right at the Tennessee River.  We could easily see the threat shift further north over the next few days and that's why you need to be weather aware heading into this weekend.

