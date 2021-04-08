Back to sunny skies Thursday afternoon, next severe threat late Friday

Many areas near and west of I-65 picked up 2-3" of rainfall since late Wednesday. This is on top of the already very wet last 4-weeks in North Alabama. Thankfully we have about a 36-hour lull to dry out some before the next severe and heavy rain threat.

Once the rain tapers by lunchtime on Thursday from west to east, the rest of the day will be warm and mostly sunny. Highs still reach the upper-70s. Our next round of rain and the chance for storms arrives late Friday and into early Saturday morning. During the day and most of the evening, Friday is relatively quiet. There are still some discrepancies among data sources with the timing and intensity of this next round, but most tend to agree on a wet overnight through the late morning Saturday. Saturday's rain and storms look to bring an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain, so flooding will be a threat worth monitoring.

The severe threat with late Friday and Saturday is greatest in Central Mississippi, Alabama but we are close enough to monitor the threat closely for North Alabama. Most models indicate a large thunderstorm complex that will take on a bowing feature with strong winds on the leading edge of the thunderstorm line. The further south this thunderstorm complex tracks late Friday and into Saturday will limit the severe threat here in North Alabama.

Rain moves out through the afternoon Saturday and we'll be left with a pleasant end to the weekend. Sunday is sunny with a high in the lower 70s.