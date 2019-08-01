A back to school worship service in DeKalb County could be in jeopardy.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation claims the service, to be held Sunday at Fyffe High School, violates the Constitution and separation of church and state.

Joyce Pope, a grandmother, is all about Sunday's back to school worship service at Fyffe High School.

"I think that's a tremendous idea," she said.

The non-profit group, Freedom From Religion Foundation, claims a concerned parent reached out to them after the school posted about Sunday's back to school service on its Facebook page.

The foundation says it sent a letter to DeKalb County's superintendent last week, stating faculty at Fyffe High School organized and promoted the event, and they need to stop their involvement.

Event organizers said several churches and people in the community are renting out the gym to have the service in. They also denied any faculty involvement. Still, the Freedom From Religion Foundation says the school district could still face a potential lawsuit because of the Facebook post.

WAAY 31 reached out to the district and several lawyers to see if any law was broken in the Facebook post. No one returned our calls.

Still, Pope believes the school should fight.

"I think we should stand up for what we believe, and if you believe in God, I think the community should stand for that, no matter what the consequences are," she said.

We reached out to the school's superintendent several times on Thursday. We have not heard back yet.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation told us it hasn't heard from the district either.