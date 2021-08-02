Back to School vaccination clinic at Madison County Health Department

The Madison County Health Department wants to make sure your kids are all caught up on their vaccines.

Health officials are worried other diseases may pop up this year because less people are getting their normal immunizations because of the pandemic.

That's why they set up their annual Back to School Vaccination Clinic at the Madison County Health Department, 301 Max Luther Drive NW, Huntsville.

The clinic is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The vaccine coordinator encourages parents to bring their kids in to protect them from other serious diseases like polio, MMR and the whooping cough.

"If children are not vaccinated, there is an increased risk of them potentially passing these diseases on to other children. So, it is important to get them vaccinated so that they can boost up their immunity and we can protect ourselves an other children," Shelbrina Lomax explained.

They expect to start seeing more people as we get closer to the start of school. The clinic is open through Aug. 6.