Back in the 70s today, big changes arrive tomorrow

Today is our last warm day for quite some time! Temperatures this morning are in the mid 50s and we are heading for the mid 70s once again this afternoon. We'll see more sunshine today compared to yesterday but clouds will stick around too. It will also stay breezy with gusts up to 25 MPH out of the south and southwest. Additional cloud cover filters in this evening ahead of our next cold front. Isolated showers could start late tonight with the more widespread rain arriving during the morning commute Thursday. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time on the roads tomorrow. This front is a quick mover and won't have too much moisture with it. Showers should begin to taper off after lunchtime and we'll be completely dry after sunset.

Once the front moves out, cooler but more seasonable air quickly moves back into North Alabama. Temperatures will drop through the day Thursday and eventually bottom out near the freezing mark Friday morning. Highs on Friday struggle to climb back into the 50s before we level off in the low 60s this weekend. Speaking of the weekend, another system will bring more rain chances Sunday. The timing of this particular system is still up in the air. Some data sources suggest an earlier arrival of rain Sunday afternoon. For now, we expect most of the day to be dry with showers increasing Sunday evening and continuing into Monday. This system will bring an even bigger cool down for Thanksgiving week. Highs early next week sink into the low 50s with overnight lows well below freezing. While we still have a couple more days until our first Thanksgiving Day forecast, the trends keep things cool heading into the holiday weekend.