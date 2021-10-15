Back in business after the pandemic, local farm opens its barn doors again

After shutting down in 2020, Gullion Farms is sliding back into business.

The Gullions consider the farm and those who visit one big family, so it was hard to close for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We tell the children to call us mawmaw and pawpaw when they come on field trips," Tammy Gullion said.

"(It) put a bind on the income of the farm," Steve Gullion said.

Now, kids are back in school and able to take field trips out to the farm in Florette. The groups are smaller, but Tammy Gullion isn't complaining.

"When you're a farmer, you learn to pray a lot, be grateful and be thankful for things," she said.

Recent visitors to the farm include Mason, who said he missed the corn pit last fall.

"It felt weird, because the chickens eat it," he said. "It's kinda hard to describe how it felt."

Three-year-old Oakland enjoys the zip-line.

"It's super, super fast," he said.

But what Steve Gullion is most excited to have back this fall is the opportunity to teach students about agriculture.

"We're doing it mainly for the kids, where they know where our food comes from. It don't come from grocery stores," Steve Gullion said.

It will take some time to make up for last year's financial loss, but with help from the North Alabama community, this family hopes to welcome guests for years to come.

"We enjoy people coming and visiting with us," Steve said.

Gullion Farms is open to visitors each Saturday in October. Check them out at 701 Peck Hollow Road. Food is avialable as well as homemade sweets.