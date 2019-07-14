Clear
Baby flown to hospital after near drowning at Joe Wheeler State Park

The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency said the baby was taken to the hospital via AirEvac.

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 2:49 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2019 2:54 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith, Scottie Kay

A baby is being treated at a hospital following a near drowning incident, according to the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

EMA Director George Grabryan told WAAY 31 that around 12:40 p.m., there was an emergency call that a baby got into the water in the beach area of Joe Wheeler State Park. 

Shoals Ambulance responded to the 911 call along with Rogersville Fire, Rogersville Police and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Troopers. The baby was taken by AirEvac to a nearby hospital. 

The current condition of the baby is not known at this time.

