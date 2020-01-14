Madison Hospital baby boom prompts need for new cribs, fundraiser

Madison Hospital needs your help to buy new and better cribs for the rising number of babies in our area.

Nurses at the hospital says the current cribs that have been there since the hospital opened in 2012 are out of date, and there’s not enough of them.

"Our labor and delivery department has just boomed this year," said Hannah Jernigan, who has been a labor and delivery nurse at Madison Hospital for almost four years.

"It's been a true pleasure to watch this labor and delivery unit just explode."

Money to buy new cribs will come from proceeds from Party in the Park, hosted by Huntsville Hospital Foundation, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 5:30 p.m. at Hexagon (305 Intergraph Way, Madison).

Comedian Andy Hendrickson will headline the event.

Event proceeds will enable the Foundation to purchase 25 new Nära cribs for Madison Hospital. This will increase the hospital’s number of cribs by six, and nurses say these cribs are much easier to work with.

The cribs will cost about $65,000.

Tickets for Party in the Park can be purchased online at HERE, or by calling 256-265-8077. Tickets are $75 per person and include food and entertainment. Must be age 21 or older to attend. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

"With growth, obviously we've kind of outgrown some of our equipment," said Renee Colquitt, neonatal nurse practitioner.

"(Nara cribs) can raise and lower to help mom with changing diapers and caring for her baby. They're also lighter and easier to maneuver."

Jernigan called the potential for new cribs a win-win for the hospital and patients.

"Hopefully it'll translate to other people who are pregnant, who have friends who have delivered here and hopefully they're going out and telling them hey come to Madison hospital they have the best staff wise and equipment wise,” she said.