Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Fire responds to Saturday afternoon apartment fire Full Story

‘Baby Trump’ balloon slashed at Alabama appearance

A responding officer and an unidentified man stands by a Baby Trump balloon deflated by someone at Monnish Park as people were protesting President Trump's visit to the football game between LSU and Alabama. (Stephanie Taylor/The Tuscaloosa News via AP)
A responding officer and an unidentified man stands by a Baby Trump balloon deflated by someone at Monnish Park as people were protesting President Trump's visit to the football game between LSU and Alabama. (Stephanie Taylor/The Tuscaloosa News via AP)

The incident occurred during President Trump’s visit to watch the University of Alabama football game.

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 8:34 PM
Posted By: AP

A towering “Baby Trump” protest balloon was knifed and deflated by someone unhappy with its appearance during President Donald Trump’s Saturday trip to Alabama, organizers said.

The incident occurred during Trump’s visit to watch the University of Alabama football game. The balloon, which is over 20 feet (6.1 meters) tall, was set up in a nearby park.


People standing by a Baby Trump balloon at Monnish Park protest President Donald Trump's visit to an NCAA college football game between Louisiana State and Alabama playing nearby in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

Jim Girvan, the organizer of a group that “adopts” out the Trump balloons for protests, said a man charged the balloon with a knife and cut an 8-foot-long (2.4-meter-long) gash in the back. Girvan said the unidentified man was taken into custody. Tuscaloosa police did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

The orange, diaper-clad, cellphone-clutching caricature of the president is often taken to Trump appearances as a way to protest him.

Baby Trump first rose over London when local activists brainstormed a way to troll Trump. Now several groups raise money to bring balloon replicas around the U.S.

Robert Kennedy, a volunteer “baby sitter” who brought the balloon to Tuscaloosa, said the balloon immediately began to sag after it was cut.

The day had been going mostly smoothly, Kennedy said. Some people yelled “Trump 2020” as they passed while others posed for selfies with the balloon. But then Kennedy said a man sidled up on the back of the balloon and attacked it with a knife. He ran away but was caught by police officers, Kennedy said.

Kennedy said he’s accompanied Baby Trump to many appearances and never witnessed an attack on the balloon, although someone did stab a “Baby Trump” balloon in London earlier this year.

“It is rare to get that kind of anger,” Kennedy said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events