BRPD: Attempted robbery suspect killed in Saturday's shooting involving two LSU student-athletes

BATON ROUGE - Police are calling a fatal shooting "self-defense" after releasing two LSU football players without charges following their involvement in a shooting that left an 18-year-old Baton Rouge man dead on 68th Avenue early Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the shooting took place around 12:11 p.m. in the 2900 block of 68th Avenue near Village Street. Authorities later identified the person who was killed as 18-year-old Kobe Johnson of Baton Rouge. Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the back of a pick up truck. Police say he is not a student-athlete.

Police say the two LSU athletes were trying to sell an electronic device when Johnson attempted to rob them.

One of the athletes pulled out a hand gun and shot Johnson multiple times. The two athletes involved reported the shooting then waited at the scene for authorities to arrive, according to BRPD.

Sources told WBRZ that LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was involved along with a second football player. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, LSU linebacker Jared Small was the second athlete involved.

The two were detained for questioning after the incident. Both later released after "questioning and a review of evidence," BRPD stated in a news release.

Edwards-Helaire is a sophomore who graduated from Catholic High in Baton Rouge before attending LSU. In a little over a week, Edwards is expected to join the Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl.

Small is a freshman walk on who also graduated from Catholic High.

WBRZ reached out to LSU multiple times for a statement but the university did not comment until hours later.

LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva said in a statement their concern is the students' safety.

"We have today been in constant contact with law enforcement regarding this terrible situation. Right now, our concern is for the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes. They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately. All questions regarding the investigation should be directed to law enforcement at this time".

Former LSU running back Derrius Guice tweeted, "I love you" to Clyde Edwards-Helaire hours after the incident.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation. More information will be added to this story once it becomes available.