BREAKING: Suspect caught in fatal Daleville shooting near Ft. Rucker

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dale County Sheriff's Office has reported that a suspect has been apprehended in their investigation of a fatal shooting.

The shooting occurred on Richardson Drive in Daleville near the Fort Rucker gate. One death has been confirmed.

According to reports, the incident involved a man shooting his brother in a domestic dispute. The shooter reportedly is not related to Fort Rucker except for his residence being close to the base.

The man was picked up along the side of the road.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.