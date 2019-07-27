Clear

BPD: man flees police on bicycle, charged with Blount County warrants

Ronnie Gene Colbert was arrested on Saturday, July 27, 2019, based on felony warrants out of Blount County.

Boaz Police said Ronnie Colbert admitted to running from them because of the felony warrants.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 4:09 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A man wanted on felony warrants in Blount County was arrested by Boaz Police on Saturday.

Officers said that around 2:00 p.m., they responded to a call for a "suspicious person riding a bicycle" near Mill Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

Crimes Ronnie Gene Colbert is charged with:

  • Resisting Arrest
  • Attempting to Elude
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (crystal meth)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (syringe)

They briefly talked with a man, who was later identified as Ronnie Gene Colbert, before he took off on his bike. Boaz Police said eventually, he abandoned the bike and ran from police.

Officers were able to take Colbert into custody a few minutes later down the road on Mill Avenue near McClesky Street.

After being identified, officers charged him with multiple felony warrants from Blount County. Police stated that Colbert admitted to running from them "because he had the felony warrants from Blount County.

