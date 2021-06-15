BODY CAM VIDEO: Harvest firefighters respond to early Tuesday house fire

This body camera footage posted on the Harvest Volunteer Fire Department’s Harvest Fire “23 Nation” Facebook page shows the danger that comes with being a firefighter.

In the incredible video you can see below, a firefighter is working on a residential structure fire in the 100 block of Castleton Drive. It happened about 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, according to the post.

Crews from the Harvest, Monrovia and Toney departments helped stop the fire from destroying the second story.

