BODY CAM VIDEO: Harvest firefighters respond to early Tuesday house fire

Screen grab from Harvest Volunteer Fire Department body camera footage

The first took place about 4:44 a.m.

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

This body camera footage posted on the Harvest Volunteer Fire Department’s Harvest Fire “23 Nation” Facebook page shows the danger that comes with being a firefighter.

In the incredible video you can see below, a firefighter is working on a residential structure fire in the 100 block of Castleton Drive. It happened about 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, according to the post.

Crews from the Harvest, Monrovia and Toney departments helped stop the fire from destroying the second story.

Watch the video, and give Harvest Fire “23 Nation” a LIKE on their Facebook page HERE

