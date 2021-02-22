Awning collapses at Florence school under weight of the snow

An awning collapsed at a Florence school under the weight of last week’s snow.
Florence City Schools says the awning at W.C. Handy School collapsed within two hours of snow falling last Wednesday night.
The district said “Luckily this was the only damage we experienced and got cleaned up before school opened today [Monday]."
Watch video of the collapse below:
WE HAD TO SHARE THIS! Within two hours of the snow falling in Florence last Wednesday evening, the front awning at W.C. Handy School had all that it could take. Luckily this was the only damage we experienced and got cleaned up before school opened today. Go Falcons! #FCSLearn pic.twitter.com/wD8KNwTmfb
— FlorenceK12 (@FlorenceK12) February 22, 2021