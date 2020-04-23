The public is urged to avoid Rainbow Drive in Madison while crews remove a downed tree and power pole.
That’s according to Mike Gentle with Madison Public Works. He said crews are responding to the damage Thursday around 8:15 a.m.
You can find the latest weather information from WAAY 31 here.
Related Content
- Avoid Rainbow Drive in Madison while crews remove downed tree, power pole
- Traffic alert: Downed power pole closes portion of Whitesburg Drive
- Car crash knocks down a power pole
- Madison road shutdown after a car hits a power pole
- Down trees, utility poles block several roads overnight
- Crews work to remove tree from south Huntsville apartment building
- Madison police: Tree limbs down in the area of Eastview Drive at Victoria Drive
- UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities crews restore power to Southwest Madison Co.
- Tree and power line knocked down at Whitesburg Drive, Garland Avenue in Huntsville
- Wreck knocks down power lines, blocks Madison County road
Scroll for more content...