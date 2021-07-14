Aviles' grand slam not enough in 11-5 loss to Barons

Luis Aviles Jr. continued his hot streak with a grand slam Wednesday but it wasn’t enough as the Trash Pandas’ bullpen collapsed again in Birmingham.

Rocket City fell 11-5 after the bullpen allowed seven runs.

Former Auburn Tiger Davis Daniel got the start for Rocket City, getting knocked out after allowing four runs in four innings.

Aviles’ grand slam gave Rocket City a brief 5-4 lead but Luke Leftwich and Kieran Lovegrove each allowed three runs in an inning of relief, giving Birmingham all it would need to take this one.

The Trash Pandas are back in action against the Barons on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.