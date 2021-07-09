Clear

Aviles Jr. goes deep again as Trash Pandas burn Biscuits

The infielder now has six home runs in four games at Toyota Field.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 10:51 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

Luis Aviles Jr. played a major role for the second straight night as Rocket City defeated the Biscuits 6-5.

Aviles, who had gone deep five times in three games before Friday, fired another rocket out to left field to extend the Trash Pandas lead. His two-run shot made it a 4-0 game.

Eventually, Montgomery got to Rocket City’s Kyle Tyler, tagging him for four earned runs. Luckily, the Trash Pandas bats stayed hot and a solo shot from Ibandel Isabel proved to be the difference-maker.

The Biscuits cut the deficit to one but never closed the gap as Rocket City’s bullpen held on to secure the win.

