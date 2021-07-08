Aviles Jr. does it all in walk-off win over Biscuits

Luis Aviles Jr. did it all for the Trash Pandas in Thursday’s 7-4 win.

Aviles made an amazing stop at short in the top of the first inning to hold the Biscuits to one run, then hit a lead-off home run in the bottom of the inning to even things up.

His biggest contribution came in the bottom of the ninth when he launched a walk-off three-run homer to left field. The longball was his fifth in the last three games, a power surge unlike anything he’s experienced before.

“As soon as I hit the ball I was like ‘There's a big chance, there’s a big chance that the ball’s going out,’” Aviles said. “I feel like it's a big moment for me and for my teammates. You know, we’ve been struggling lately, trying to win ball games late in the game. We’re putting a lot of runs on the board but we’ve been coming up short so winning ball games like this -- late in the game -- it means a lot."

Aaron Hernandez also played a big hand in the win, pitching into the sixth and holding Montgomery to two runs.

Izzy Wilson and Ibandel Isabel went back-to-back to give Rocket City a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning. The Biscuits rallied in the sixth and seventh to tie the game at four but the walk-off ended a three-game skid for Rocket City.