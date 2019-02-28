Autoworkers union sues GM to keep plants open

The United Auto Workers union has filed a lawsuit against General Motors to prevent the closure of three assembly plants, Autoblog reported. The suit claims GM is in violation of the union contract which prohibits the company from idling plants in Ohio, Maryland, and Michigan. The closure of these plants was announced months ago when the carmaker decided to discontinue several slow-selling models..

A piece of evidence presented on behalf of the union lawsuit is "correspondence" from GM Vice President Catherine Clegg which reads how the company cannot idle any of the three facilities while the union contracts are still in place. The contracts do not expire until September of this year.

For their part, a statement from GM simply reads, "We continue to work with the UAW on solutions to our business challenges."

There are 1,400 workers employed at the Ohio plant, and approximately 275 employed at both facilities in Maryland and Michigan.