Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Autoworkers union sues GM to keep plants open

The suit claims the closure is a violation of the union contract.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 7:47 AM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 7:47 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

The United Auto Workers union has filed a lawsuit against General Motors to prevent the closure of three assembly plants, Autoblog reported.  The suit claims GM is in violation of the union contract which prohibits the company from idling plants in Ohio, Maryland, and Michigan. The closure of these plants was announced months ago when the carmaker decided to discontinue several slow-selling models..

A piece of evidence presented on behalf of the union lawsuit is "correspondence" from GM Vice President Catherine Clegg which reads how the company cannot idle any of the three facilities while the union contracts are still in place. The contracts do not expire until September of this year.

For their part, a statement from GM simply reads, "We continue to work with the UAW on solutions to our business challenges."

There are 1,400 workers employed at the Ohio plant, and approximately 275 employed at both facilities in Maryland and Michigan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events