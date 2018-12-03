Autopsy results from Hoover mall shooting to be released

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An attorney is expected to release the results of a private autopsy conducted on a black man killed by a police officer responding to gunfire at an Alabama mall.

Attorney Ben Crump scheduled a news conference Monday morning in Birmingham.

A police officer fatally shot Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr. after two people were wounded by gunfire in a crowded mall Thanksgiving night.

Police initially described Bradford as the mall gunman, but later said they were wrong. Then they said Bradford's appearance with a handgun moments after the shooting increased the threat level for officers.

Crump said last week that the family hired a pathologist whose independent autopsy would determine how many times Bradford was shot and if he was shot in the front or the back.

