Clear

Autopsy results from Hoover mall shooting to be released

Autopsy results expected on black man shot by police at mall.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 7:15 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An attorney is expected to release the results of a private autopsy conducted on a black man killed by a police officer responding to gunfire at an Alabama mall.

Attorney Ben Crump scheduled a news conference Monday morning in Birmingham.

A police officer fatally shot Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr. after two people were wounded by gunfire in a crowded mall Thanksgiving night.

Police initially described Bradford as the mall gunman, but later said they were wrong. Then they said Bradford's appearance with a handgun moments after the shooting increased the threat level for officers.

Crump said last week that the family hired a pathologist whose independent autopsy would determine how many times Bradford was shot and if he was shot in the front or the back.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events