Autopsy for woman murdered in Arab to be completed, police searching for suspect

The Alabama Department of Forensic Science will begin an autopsy for a woman found dead in a burning home in Arab. This comes just one day after police found her missing car.

Heather Golden was found dead in her home on 4th Street around 3:30 Saturday morning. Right now police are still looking for those responsible for her death.

Officials are now calling this a homicide investigation. They said Heather Golden was shot before her home was set on fire but there are still many unanswered questions.

Investigators are still working to determine when and where Heather was shot and who is responsible.

They initially asked the public for help finding Golden's car. It was found on Sunday but officials did not release where it was found.

Police say they don't believe there is a danger to the community. We talked to family and neighbors of Golden they all told us she was a good mother and friend and that they will miss her.

Right now Heather's family is asking for privacy as they mourn her death. We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.