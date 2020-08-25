Clear

Automotive facility to create nearly 300 new jobs in Muscle Shoals

The facility is expected to create 279 new jobs.

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 2:40 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A new automotive facility is expected to create nearly 300 jobs in Muscle Shoals.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced on Tuesday that Michigan-based DURA Automotive Systems plans to invest $59 million to open the facility, where it will manufacture battery trays for electric vehicles.

The facility is expected to create 279 new jobs and “expands the potential for Alabama’s auto industry to capitalize on the growing EV wave,” Ivey’s office said in its news release on Tuesday.

DURA will lease an existing building from the Shoals Economic Development Authority in the Shoals Research Airpark, according to the state.

You can find the full news release on Tuesday below: 

Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Michigan-based DURA Automotive Systems plans to invest $59 million to open a manufacturing facility in Muscle Shoals that will produce battery trays for electric vehicles.

The project, which includes critical support from the Shoals Economic Development Authority, will create 279 direct jobs and expands the potential for Alabama’s auto industry to capitalize on the growing EV wave.

“I’m very excited to see DURA Automotive Systems make a significant investment in Alabama and create career opportunities for our hard-working citizens in the Shoals,” Governor Ivey said. “DURA is a great addition to the network of world-class auto suppliers that is spreading across Sweet Home Alabama.”

The Alabama facility extends DURA’s Southeastern manufacturing footprint and will support the company’s business development efforts as U.S. EV battery production ramps up over the next several years.

“This investment represents Dura’s commitment to support global customers in the transition to electrified, high performance vehicles,” said Kimberly Rodriguez, DURA Chief Executive Officer. “We are delighted to extend our well-established European expertise in design and manufacturing of lightweight structural architectures to the North American market.

“On behalf of Dura, we are excited to join the Muscle Shoals community and bring advanced technology jobs to the region,” she added.

Under the terms of the project, DURA will invest $59 million in manufacturing equipment and will lease an existing building in the Shoals Research Airpark from the Shoals Economic Development Authority (SEDA).

In 2019, SEDA invested $3 million on the pad and shell for the speculative building as part of its long-term economic development strategy. SEDA has agreed to partner with DURA on a $11.5 million expansion and build-out of the structure’s interior.

“This project is the culmination of a lot of hard work and vision from our community leadership. They had the forethought to invest in infrastructure and assets to allow the Shoals to compete for projects on a global scale,” SEDA President Kevin Jackson said. “It’s because of them and the exceptional workforce of the Shoals that today is possible. I want to commend the work of our staff, the Alabama Department of Commerce, and TVA for landing this project in the Shoals.”

Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford welcomed DURA’s investment in the Northwest Alabama community.

“I am thankful our community has invested in the necessary infrastructure to make a deal like this possible,” Bradford said. “Through the pandemic, we continue to strive for economic development and good jobs, and this announcement delivers both.”

Auburn Hills, Michigan-based DURA is a global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of solutions that drive the evolution of mobility. The company has 6,700 employees worldwide and operates 31 facilities in 13 countries.

“DURA Automotive Systems’ decision to locate its EV battery tray manufacturing facility in Muscle Shoals reflects the expanding capabilities of the automotive supply chain for electric vehicle production in Alabama,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “Our auto industry is focused on the future and will continue to adapt to meet all challenges.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 110954

Reported Deaths: 1959
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14688285
Mobile11568244
Montgomery7463155
Unassigned594174
Madison592639
Tuscaloosa482186
Baldwin408332
Shelby365438
Marshall343639
Lee294047
Morgan262922
Etowah255137
Calhoun216823
DeKalb199614
Elmore193942
Houston175314
Walker174467
St. Clair156024
Limestone154114
Russell15072
Franklin145322
Dallas141425
Cullman138012
Colbert135019
Lauderdale133922
Autauga128622
Talladega123416
Jackson12175
Escambia119420
Dale96836
Chilton95310
Blount9466
Tallapoosa92179
Coffee9065
Clarke88710
Chambers87038
Covington82222
Butler80536
Pike7847
Marion67027
Barbour6337
Marengo61317
Lowndes58824
Bullock52713
Hale51426
Bibb5106
Winston50611
Pickens50110
Washington48413
Perry4724
Wilcox47110
Monroe4496
Randolph43911
Conecuh42511
Lawrence4115
Sumter39119
Macon37516
Crenshaw36717
Geneva3562
Cherokee3369
Clay3176
Henry3133
Choctaw31212
Fayette2706
Greene26814
Lamar2612
Cleburne1824
Coosa1123
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 144604

Reported Deaths: 1588
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby25976369
Davidson22816246
Hamilton749665
Rutherford748664
Knox585549
Williamson415727
Sumner388982
Unassigned32936
Out of TN292922
Wilson266430
Bradley235916
Montgomery233027
Sevier215411
Putnam214923
Robertson175125
Blount174415
Washington15977
Maury159311
Trousdale15926
Hamblen158018
Madison157131
Sullivan147422
Tipton133713
Hardeman117922
Bedford105714
Gibson99513
Macon88214
Loudon8793
Dyer8629
Dickson8518
Anderson8398
Fayette82010
Lake8201
Henderson7936
Bledsoe7683
Obion7575
Weakley7429
Warren7417
Carter73614
Greene73010
Jefferson7216
McMinn71720
Cumberland7098
Lawrence7038
Haywood70210
Coffee6956
Cheatham69410
Hawkins63712
Lauderdale63712
Hardin6208
Rhea6162
Monroe60810
Cocke6066
Roane5872
Carroll5166
Smith4978
McNairy4908
Marshall4724
White4357
Giles42814
Franklin4264
DeKalb4175
Henry4104
Johnson3871
Lincoln3861
Overton3601
Crockett35912
Claiborne3452
Chester3364
Hickman3311
Polk30510
Campbell3022
Marion3005
Decatur2724
Wayne2612
Grainger2491
Benton2233
Unicoi2121
Union2081
Jackson1891
Cannon1860
Morgan1841
Humphreys1553
Scott1532
Fentress1490
Grundy1422
Sequatchie1381
Meigs1342
Lewis1171
Clay1030
Perry980
Stewart890
Hancock882
Moore840
Houston730
Van Buren540
Pickett461

Most Popular Stories

Community Events