Auto shops explain what to do in colder temperatures to ensure car health

With the cold temperatures we've been experiencing and the winter months upon us, mechanics say it's really important to regularly check your vehicle.

Jmeil Pace, store manager at Mavis Discount Tire in Huntsville said it's important for drivers to check everything, from their tires to the sound of the car, as soon as it's started.

Even though the temperature is reaching warmer levels during the day, it's the colder weather overnight that can get to your vehicle.

"You definitely don't want to get in your car in the cold weather and just drive off," Pace said. "You want to let your car warm up to operating temperature before you start the next drive cycle."

He said once temperatures drop, it's a good idea to check your vehicle each day. There's a special sticker on your battery that will tell you how strong your battery is.

"If your cold cranking amps are low, and they can get down below the recommended rating of the battery, and your car would not start under that recommended temperature which is 32 degrees," said Pace.

Pace said to keep an eye on tire pressure, too, adding that's the kind of issues he's seeing a lot of right now.

"The health of your tires is very important," he said. "Checking your coolant levels, that's very important — so basically, maintaining your car throughout the winter is very important."

Some of those things can be checked by keeping an eye on your dashboard in case the "low pressure" light appears and checking the cold-weather amps on your battery. But if you aren't sure, you can always come to a place like Mavis Auto Shop for help.