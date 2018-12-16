Autistic kids get special visit from Santa

Dozens of kids on the autism spectrum got to enjoy meeting Santa Claus Sunday in an environment tailored to their needs.

Parents told WAAY 31 it's very difficult for kids with autism to go to a mall to visit Santa, because it is very loud and they wouldn't be able to do it, but for the 4th straight year Madison Behavior Therapy was able to make Christmas dreams come true in a sensory safe zone where Santa was there to greet them with a gift.

"Every child needs to see santa, so if i can offer that to these children that need a little extra special attention thats fantastic," said Santa Claus.

Santa told us he lets the kids come to him in settings like this one versus being boisterous and calling on kids to come forward in a mall setting.