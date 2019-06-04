Authorities working to locate endangered woman, vehicle stolen from Fayetteville, Tennessee

A man has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's "ten most wanted" list after Fayetteville police say he kidnapped a woman with special needs on Monday.

Fayetteville police say the man stole a vehicle and kidnapped the vicitm's 29-year-old daughter with special needs, Chelsea Rose Riihmaa. The victim was dropped off in the Fayetteville City limits, police said.



Terry Taylor; Photo from City of Fayetteville, Tennessee Police Department

According to Fayetteville police, the driver, Terry Taylor, left the city with the victim’s 2003, Toyota Four Runner and Riihmaa, who is nonverbal and considered endangered. Toney police say the incident stems from a domestic situation from Monday between Taylor and a female acquaintance.

Police say Terry Taylor is a 60-year-old white male, and he is approximately 6’2”, 185 lbs. and has gray-brown hair and brown eyes.

Chelsea Rose Riihmaa is a white female, and she is approximately 4’10” with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Taylor and Riihmaa were last seen in the 2003 gold Toyota Four Runner with Tennessee tags, CDW 833.

Warrants have been issued for Taylor's arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency, Fayetteville, Tennessee Police Dispatch at 931-433-4522, 1-800-TBI-FIND or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 931-433-STOP (7867).