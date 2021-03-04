Authorities working to find missing uncle, nephew from Jackson County

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is asking for help solving two missing persons cases from Jackson County.

Rewards of $2,500 each are being offered for information leading to the location of Jimmy Wayne McCarson and Jamie Dewayne Johnson.

McCarson, who is Johnson’s uncle, was last seen on May 31, 2019. He is 63 years old, white, 5’07” and 170 lbs. He was reported to have left his home in a grey Nissan Murano, along with a family friend, on May 27, 2019.

On June 1, 2019, an anonymous caller reported a suspicious person near the Fabius coal mine in Jackson County, just off County Road 684. Deputies responded and found McCarson’s friend.

Authorities say he was severely dehydrated and tattered but was able to tell them he and McCarson had gotten their car stuck and fell asleep the evening they arrived at the coal mine. The friend said McCarson was gone the next morning.

Johnson is 43 years old, white, 5’07” and 150 lbs. He was reported missing by a family member on Sept. 26, 2019, who said no one had seen or talked to him since Sept. 3, 2019.

The investigation indicates he was last seen at a home in the Rash Community near Stevenson.

You can contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610 with information about either case. The number for CrimeStoppers is 1-833-AL1-STOP.