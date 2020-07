The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of burglarizing vehicles in the Hazel Green area.

The department shared surveillance video of the suspect to its Facebook page on Thursday. It says the incidents occurred in the past few weeks.

If you have information, contact Investigator Ken Andrews at 256-533-8866 or krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov.

You can watch the surveillance video below: