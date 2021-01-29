Authorities work to find Hazel Green man missing since Jan. 22

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is working to find a man who has been missing since Jan. 22.

Matthew Dustin Bowles is 31 years old, 6’2” and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair, gray eyes and is from the Hazel Green area. The sheriff’s office says the last time he was spoken to was the morning of Jan. 23.

Bowles was last seen driving a silver 2011 four-door Chevrolet truck with the Alabama tag number, GPM736.

If you have information about his whereabouts, contact Investigator David Stamm at dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8820.