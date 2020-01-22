Authorities want help identifying suspect in Madison County fast food break in

Photo Gallery 2 Images
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man accused of breaking into a restaurant.
The department says the suspect broke into the Jack's Restaurant in Meridianville on Jan. 19 and caused extensive damage. Property is missing from the business as well.
If you know who this man is, call the sheriff's office at 256-533-8839 or send an email to dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov.
