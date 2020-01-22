Clear

Authorities want help identifying suspect in Madison County fast food break in

The sheriff’s office says a burglar caused extensive damage to a Meridianville restaurant.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 2:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 2 Images

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man accused of breaking into a restaurant.

The department says the suspect broke into the Jack's Restaurant in Meridianville on Jan. 19 and caused extensive damage. Property is missing from the business as well.

If you know who this man is, call the sheriff's office at 256-533-8839 or send an email to dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events