Authorities want help identifying man accused of passing fake cash at Meridianville stores

The Madison County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying a suspect accused of passing counterfeit money at Walgreens and Dollar General in Meridianville.
The sheriff's office says the incident happened on Nov. 20.
Anyone with information is asked to call 256-533-8841.
