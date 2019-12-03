Clear
Authorities want help identifying man accused of passing fake cash at Meridianville stores

Anyone with information is asked to call 256-533-8841.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying a suspect accused of passing counterfeit money at Walgreens and Dollar General in Meridianville.

The sheriff's office says the incident happened on Nov. 20.

