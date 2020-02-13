Authorities want help finding missing Birmingham girl possibly in danger

Birmingham police want help finding a 13-year-old girl reported missing.
Authorities say she may be traveling with a 19-year-old man. She was last seen Tuesday night in Birmingham.
The Birmingham ABC-affiliated station, 33/40, reports Bonilla may be in danger.
If you have information about her whereabouts, call Birmingham police at (205) 254-7777 or call 911.
