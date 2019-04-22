Clear
Authorities want help finding missing 81-year-old Alabama man

Robert Robinson

Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts is asked to contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-380-2141 or to call 911.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 10:09 PM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 10:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Prattville police are asking for the public’s help in locating Robert Robinson, 81, who was last seen at his home at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, April 22.

Authorities say Robinson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says he left his home in a green 2003 GMC Envoy with the Alabama tag, THA146.

Anyone with information about Robinson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-380-2141 or to call 911.

