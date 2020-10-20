Authorities share photo of teen believed to be with North Alabama kidnapping suspect

Authorities released a photo on Tuesday of a teen believed to be with a wanted kidnapping suspect.

On Oct. 16, they were believed to be in Bridgeport in Jackson County.

The 12th Judicial Drug Task Force in Tennessee now says Rodsvin Caballero's last known location was in the New Hope, Tennessee and Long Island, Alabama area, as of Oct. 19. The 34-year-old has active warrants in Tennessee and is a kidnapping suspect in North Alabama.

Both he and Gabriela Garcia, the 16-year-old girl he’s believed to be with, are considered armed and dangerous, according to the task force.

“This female is NOT considered a victim at this time, but an accomplice,” the task force posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

Caballero is 5’9” and 160 pounds.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation on Oct. 16 but eventually called off the search.

Call 911 if you see them. Do not approach them.