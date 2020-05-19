Authorities seek information from public about Hazel Green burglary

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a vehicle used in a burglary and any possible suspect.
Authorities say the vehicle was used during a burglary in the 1700 block of Scott Road in Hazel Green.
If you have information, contact Investigator Ken Andrews at 256-533-8866 or Krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov.
