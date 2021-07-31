Clear
Authorities searching for inmate 'prematurely' released from the Madison County Jail

The inmate used another inmates information to be released.

An inmate from the Madison County Jail was prematurely released Saturday after posing as another inmate.

Now the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help finding him.

Darren Jermaine Chipman, 31, of Huntsville, was in jail awaiting extradition to Georgia. The sheriff's office said he used another inmate's information in order to be released.

An internal investigation is underway to determine how the release happened. There is also a criminal investigation.

If you see Chipman or know where he is, call 911, or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 256-722-7181.

Darren Jermaine Chapman is a black male, 5’10”, 130-140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses.

