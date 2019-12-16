Clear

Authorities searching for suspect after robbery at Marshall County gas station

The robbery happened Monday morning on AL-69.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 8:17 AM
Updated: Dec 16, 2019 8:58 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Authorities in Marshall County are searching for a suspect after a robbery at a gas station.

The robbery happened Monday around 5:30 a.m. at the Jet Pep on AL-69.

Tracking dogs and a drone are being used to find the suspect. Arab police and the Marshall County Sheriff's Office are at the scene.

The suspect is a white male. No further details are available at this time, but authorities say they will release more information later. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events