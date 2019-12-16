Authorities searching for suspect after robbery at Marshall County gas station

Authorities in Marshall County are searching for a suspect after a robbery at a gas station.

The robbery happened Monday around 5:30 a.m. at the Jet Pep on AL-69.

Tracking dogs and a drone are being used to find the suspect. Arab police and the Marshall County Sheriff's Office are at the scene.

The suspect is a white male. No further details are available at this time, but authorities say they will release more information later.