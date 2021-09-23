Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Authorities searching for missing Rainsville woman

Tammy Lynn Walters
Tammy Lynn Walters

Tammy Lynn Walters was last seen Tuesday, September 21 at approximately 5:00 p.m. near Kirk Road in Rainsville.

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 4:51 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 5:07 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

Rainsville Police, ALEA and other agencies across Alabama are looking for a missing Rainsville woman.

48-year-old Tammy Lynn Walters was last seen Tuesday, September 21 at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the area of Kirk Road in Rainsville. She was driving a 2011 white Kia Optima with Alabama license plate 28GV235.

Walters is 5'4" and weighs 170 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

She may have a condition that could impair her judgement.

If you know where Walters is, you're asked to call Rainsville Police at 256-638-2157 or dial 911.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 49°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 47°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events