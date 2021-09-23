Authorities searching for missing Rainsville woman

Rainsville Police, ALEA and other agencies across Alabama are looking for a missing Rainsville woman.

48-year-old Tammy Lynn Walters was last seen Tuesday, September 21 at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the area of Kirk Road in Rainsville. She was driving a 2011 white Kia Optima with Alabama license plate 28GV235.

Walters is 5'4" and weighs 170 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

She may have a condition that could impair her judgement.

If you know where Walters is, you're asked to call Rainsville Police at 256-638-2157 or dial 911.