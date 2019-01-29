Authorities searching for 14-year-old Tennessee girl missing for more than 2 weeks

(CNN) -- A Tennessee sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Savannah Leigh Pruitt was last seen January 13 at her home in Madisonville, according to a news release. "We are asking for public assistance in finding Savannah Leigh Pruitt," Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said.



Authorities said Savannah may have traveled to the Corbin, Kentucky, area.

Her cell phone was last known to put out a signal near a Kentucky welcome center along Interstate 75 in Whitley County, near the Tennessee state line.

Savannah is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Authorities said there is no known clothing description.

"She was very loving, very bubbly," the girl's mom, Christina Pruitt, told CNN affiliate WATE in Knoxville, Tennessee. "A ray of sunshine."

The family moved to Madisonville from Lawrenceville, Georgia, in late December, WATE reported.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the search, including the FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Authorities ask anyone with information to call 423-442-3911.