Authorities search for missing plane in Etowah County

North Alabama Authorities are searching for a missing plane in Etowah County.

According to a spokesperson with the Etowah County Sheriff's Office, a Zenith STOL CH750 disappeard from radar Thursday afternoon around 12:45 with one person onboard.

At 8:15 last night, the missing plane was reported to Etowah County authorities.

Search crews are focusing on a three mile radius in the area near Aurora Lake, along Lawson Gap Road and Baker Gap Road. That's about 6.5 miles northeast of Gasden.

According to the flight plan, the pilot left Calhoun, Georgia and was headed to Tupelo, Mississippi for a fuel stop. A spokesperson for the Etowah County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31, the pilot made it to Tupelo, circled the airport, but never landed and headed back.

Marshall County Sheriff's Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) deployed their helicopter to assist with search efforts. There are also a number of volunteer fire departments assisting on the ground.

WAAY 31 has a team enroute and we'll continue to update this story as more details become available.