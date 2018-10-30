Authorities are searching for a missing man at County Road 10 in Jackson County after three people were separated while four-wheel riding Monday morning.
The other two people came back, but the third person is still missing. According to Chief Rocky Harnen, deputies began the search Monday afternoon.
Related Content
- Jackson County authorities searching for missing woman
- Authorities search for missing man in Jackson County
- Jackson County authorities renew search for 72-year-old Decatur man
- Bibb County authorities searching for missing teen
- Search for missing man continues
- Lawrence County authorities searching for jail escapee
- Authorities locate missing child
- Jackson County stabbing suspect turns himself into authorities
- Authorities searching for theft suspect
- Authorities searching for escaped inmate
Scroll for more content...