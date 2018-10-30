Clear

Authorities search for missing man in Jackson County

Authorities are searching for a missing man after three people were separated Monday while four-wheel riding.

Authorities are searching for a missing man at County Road 10 in Jackson County after three people were separated while four-wheel riding Monday morning.

The other two people came back, but the third person is still missing. According to Chief Rocky Harnen, deputies began the search Monday afternoon.

