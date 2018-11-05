Clear

Authorities say man who pointed gun at deputies fatally shot

Authorities say two Tennessee deputies fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 11:28 AM
Posted By: AP

NEWPORT, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say two Tennessee deputies fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that Cocke County sheriff's deputies and a Newport police officer responded early Monday to a report of a man walking the road and found him near an intersection, appearing to be agitated and carrying a gun. The statement said officers asked 37-year-old Henry Gregory Stroud to drop the weapon several times.

News outlets cited a statement from Sheriff Armondo Fontes that said Stroud was acting irrationally and asked officers to shoot him before putting the gun on the ground, then immediately picking it back up and pointing it at officers.

Stroud was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events