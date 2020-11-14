Morgan County standoff ends peacefully

A suspect is in custody after a standoff in Morgan County Saturday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says the standoff ended peacefully around 11:10 a.m. when the suspect willingly came out of his residence.

According to a tweet from the department, the incident started when Deputies "responded to a call involving a shooting into an occupied dwelling."

No injuries were reported and the suspect has not yet been identified.

Investigators will be on the 100 block of Guy Roberts Rd. for the next several hours processing the scene.