Authorities respond to crash on I-565 near County Line Road

Authorities are responding to a crash on I-565 near County Line Road.
According to Huntsville police, westbound lanes are down to one lane. They say the eastbound lanes closed at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
WAAY 31 has a crew heading to the scene. We will update you as we learn more.
