Authorities respond to crash on I-565 near County Line Road

Westbound lanes are down to one lane on I-565.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 7:06 AM
Updated: Dec 24, 2019 7:10 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

Authorities are responding to a crash on I-565 near County Line Road. 

According to Huntsville police, westbound lanes are down to one lane. They say the eastbound lanes closed at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

WAAY 31 has a crew heading to the scene. We will update you as we learn more. 

