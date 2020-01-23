Authorities release name of Jackson County substitute teacher, coach arrested for child pornography

The Jackson County School system confirms the substitute teacher and volunteer basketball coach arrested for child pornography is Wayland Hester.

Hester worked at Section High School. The superintendent of the district says he does not know if any of the students in Jackson County Schools were involved.

The district says the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hester, 49, from Pisgah on Wednesday for four counts of possession with intent to disseminate child pornography. He has been banned from all school property.

The district says all background clearance and substitute licensing procedures were followed prior to the suspect’s employment.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the arrest after receiving an investigative lead.