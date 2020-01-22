Authorities recapture inmate who escaped work release in Colbert County

The Alabama Department of Corrections says the inmate who escaped on work release in Colbert County has been recaptured.

Xavier Armstead walked away from his worksite in Tuscumbia on Monday afternoon.

Armstead has been in custody since 2016 on a burglary charge in Lauderdale County. After looking through court documents, we found he's had several burglary charges. He was also charged with receiving stolen property and breaking and entering.

The state told WAAY 31 it will be releasing more information about his recapture.