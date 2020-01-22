Clear
BREAKING NEWS Colbert County business owner indicted for criminally negligent homicide, assault Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Jackson County Schools substitute teacher arrested for child pornography Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Amber Alert issued for missing 4-month-old boy from Tennessee Full Story

Authorities recapture inmate who escaped work release in Colbert County

Xavier Lamont Armstead

Xavier Armstead walked away from his worksite in Tuscumbia on Monday.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 11:56 AM
Updated: Jan 22, 2020 12:12 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Corrections says the inmate who escaped on work release in Colbert County has been recaptured.

Xavier Armstead walked away from his worksite in Tuscumbia on Monday afternoon.

Armstead has been in custody since 2016 on a burglary charge in Lauderdale County. After looking through court documents, we found he's had several burglary charges. He was also charged with receiving stolen property and breaking and entering.

The state told WAAY 31 it will be releasing more information about his recapture.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events